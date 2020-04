Steve Burton, Mike Reiss and Christian Fauria assess the 2020 Patriots draft class, and give their thoughts on the virtual draft process.



Tweets about this Shaun Ganley Pick your New England sports failures -- #NHLBruins loss to Blues in 2019 Stanley Cup Final on NBC, or the… https://t.co/TX04Sqk1b8 18 hours ago MSN Local Boston Patriots land new kicker, ignore quarterbacks and wideouts in NFL Draft’s final rounds https://t.co/jPmiwMPzD8 1 day ago Patriots News Feed NBC Sports Boston: 2020 NFL Draft: Final grades for every AFC team - https://t.co/BdUxdhENgW 1 day ago Sun Journal Sports Patriots address needs in final day of draft, just not QB https://t.co/wkFQr8Vegp 2 days ago Bruins Radio Network RT @sportshubpats: "Rough Injustice" the final chapter: moving past the roughing the passer call: https://t.co/BMFYMVP1a4 2 days ago Patriots Radio Net "Rough Injustice" the final chapter: moving past the roughing the passer call: https://t.co/BMFYMVP1a4 2 days ago Jim Fenton Going into the final day of the NFL draft, the Patriots have 6 picks, one in the fifth round, four in the sixth and… https://t.co/EZnKq401kW 2 days ago Eric Edholm My Rd 1 scorecard 10/32 players to correct teams (had Gladney and Aiyuk to correct teams in different spots) and M… https://t.co/0dITH07vgH 3 days ago