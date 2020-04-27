33 medical staff at Max Hospital in Delhi found infected with Covid-19 | Oneindia News

The medical staff including doctors at another hospital in Delhi has been found infected with coronavirus within 24 hours after three other hospitals in the national capital were sealed for sanitisation.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday asked the UP government to "wake up" to the situation in Agra that has been grappling with a spike in cases of coronavirus and cited a letter written by the city mayor to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to save Agra.

Over 1.5 lakh Non-Resident Keralites, stranded in various countries, have registered online for returning to the state, once the Centre gives the nod and air services resume.

AND OTHER NEWS