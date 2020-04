US Embassy employee tests positive for Covid-19 in New Delhi| Oneindia News

INTENSIFYING ITS BATTLE AGAINST COVID 19, THE ODISHA GOVERNMENT HAS ANNOUNCED A 48-HOUR TOTAL SHUTDOWN LIKE A CURFEW, IN THE STATE CAPITAL BHUBANESWAR AND BHADRAK TOWN FROM 8 PM TONIGHT.

UTTAR PRADESH GOVERNMENT HAS TAKEN A SERIOUS VIEW OF THE REPORTS ALLEGING SOME TABLIGHI JAMAAT MEMBERS MISBEHAVED WITH THE NURSES AT A GHAZIABAD HOSPITAL AND ORDERED BOOKING OF THE OFFENDERS UNDER THE STRINGENT NATIONAL SECURITY ACT ON FRIDAY.

AN EMPLOYEE OF THE US EMBASSY IN NEW DELHI HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 AND IS BEING PROVIDED MEDICAL TREATMENT.

THIS AS DELHI HAS BECOME OF THE HOTSPOTS OF THE INFECTIONS IN THE COUNTRY AND OVER 2300 TESTING POSITIVE WITH ATLEAST 56 DEAD ACROSS THE COUNTRY and other news....///