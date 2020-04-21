Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Delhi: Satyendar Jain confirms Rashtrapati Bhavan Covid-19 case; Rapid tests on

Delhi: Satyendar Jain confirms Rashtrapati Bhavan Covid-19 case; Rapid tests on

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:45s - Published
Delhi: Satyendar Jain confirms Rashtrapati Bhavan Covid-19 case; Rapid tests on

Delhi: Satyendar Jain confirms Rashtrapati Bhavan Covid-19 case; Rapid tests on

Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain confirmed one positive case of Covid-19 from Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The minister also briefed on Delhi’s Covid situation.

Jain said 78 new cases were found in Delhi in the last 24 hours.

“Rapid testing has been initiated in Delhi”, Jain added.

This comes as the nation is under lockdown till May 3.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.