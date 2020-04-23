Covid-19: Wing of Civil Aviation Ministry sealed, after employee tests positive

Global  

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:02s - Published
A portion Ministry of Civil Aviation was sealed at Rajiv Bhavan in Delhi on Wednesday after an employee tested positive for Covid-19.

The Ministry had issued a statement and said all necessary guidelines are being followed and the Delhi government has been informed.

Colleagues who came in contact with the employee were asked to go into self-isolation.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri tweeted regarding the same.

The minister showed support to the employee who tested positive for Covid-19.

