Covid-19: Wing of Civil Aviation Ministry sealed, after employee tests positive

A portion Ministry of Civil Aviation was sealed at Rajiv Bhavan in Delhi on Wednesday after an employee tested positive for Covid-19.

The Ministry had issued a statement and said all necessary guidelines are being followed and the Delhi government has been informed.

Colleagues who came in contact with the employee were asked to go into self-isolation.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri tweeted regarding the same.

The minister showed support to the employee who tested positive for Covid-19.