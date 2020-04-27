Anxiety and Panic Attack Relief Right in Your Pocket

For those that struggle with anxiety and panic attacks, it can be overwhelming and lonely.

For Ania Wysocka, she found herself reaching for her phone to look for resources and ended up creating an app of her own to provide support for those that need it.

Rootd is here to help for overcome anxiety and provide lasting relief techniques – and right now during the coronavirus pandemic, you can have full access for free!

Visit Rootd to access the premium version of the app for no cost.

You can download Rootd in the App Store or Google Play.