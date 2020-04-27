My Best Me Coach Maurice Saliba & the Ascensia offer of 6 months FREE Type 2 diabetes supplies

All ... jack ... more recently majority just to spend about this monday edition of what schatz coach maurice good morning would use the good to talk usurper began with vitamin d deficiency airway.

This is an underlying cause a lot of different health problem is correct, there is a specific time of there's low stress and anxiety right now were talking about the overall health as well as the mom's health, rotavirus, and everybody's worried about the long health the vitamin d chip is used for especially the three, four years we've been told that if you have low vitamin d can lead to heart disease now is associated with other factors that affect the study shows that if you have less than optimal vitamin d levels with will significantly appear your immune response and make you far more susceptible t contracting colds, influenza and respiratory infection.

This is really really interesting and of the most of us are molded vitamin d because we spent most of our time indoors will spend as much time outside in the on.

One of my missus that businesse must get out some beautiful day you really get to the bottom of the three of vitamin d3.

Vitamin d could and this can help you tremendously when you respiratory tract is a better time to take vitamin d should d this in my order.

Does it reall matter.

Usually when you take supplements of any kind should is about to, you take it twice day.

No loyalty vitamin is designed to be a percent usually only get about 60 to 80% absorption.

If it's a good quality product, so it's best done by the portion into two inevitable needs of the 8000 iu international units per day about 8000 and i really recommend vitamin d3's it's goo for your heart good to prevent influenza one confection ... grates on the veggie vitamin d is i don't talk about memory loss for second and there's a lot of underlying factors that contribute to this because it gives the overview of at least some of the spec gets interesting.

Talk soon.

The doctor came in from a clinic in atlanta, georgia is one brain doctors and the speech recognized the best in world.

There are seven factors that ca reasonably memory loss in in an alzheimer's and this is very very dangerous because every seven seconds the someone diagnosed.

Also, i'm alzheimer's starts 20 years trying to diagnose.

It is the seven factors of low testosterone that something we can control what you can with your doctor.

Lack of sleep that something we can control is low.

Most of us struggle with the stress family history building we can control the seven.

The other six of the seven we can control the continued diabetes if you're diabetic likely to develop memory loss, high blood pressur, obesity, and the lack of exercise.

The reason will go back exercise check because whe you exercise, increase blood in autism through your brain.

This will help tremendously so everybody needs to get out and get regards coming 30 minutes a day least are there any supplements we can all take to maybe ward off memory loss.

Yes sir on your show leslie we talked about what supplement today what you focus on is the three things i recommend is ginkgo biloba omega-3 fatty acid make sure that you epa, dha or 6040 should be 60 epa 40 dha and then vitamin d3 again is beneficial for the bracelet and we go again.

The vitamin d3 is the brain to prevent one confection good for your heart so ginkgo biloba omega-3 fatty acid environment.

The three.

The 31 leslie known essay but exercise to the story and make my little red is that the brain's book is a visual person that walks 1 mph to visit the percent chance of living until the age of 90 to visit the percent chance of living until the age of 93 1/2 mph the chances of living to be 9093 1/ mph the chances of living to be 99-year-old increases that 80% think about that in a 0% walking 1 mph every day can increase their chances to be 90 x 10%, but walked 3 1/2 mph and you can increase by 80%.

That's how i thanks to you.

A lot of our viewers are continually taking manager.

This is since you free diabetes by probe phyllis and all that during the last 90 seconds or so.

We have just a really sincere diabetes gears offering 200 people was the 20 spots open to receiving the liver to their home a package that consists of 100 lances, needles the meter african download workout bands recipes free of charge for up to six months and that package is valued at hundred and $25 per month is delivered to your house if you're interested.

If you talk to diabetic.

All you need to do is let us know your talk to to download the app that's it.

You get the product for free and worse, you'll only get product, you will find out how to use them to better improve your diabetic condition and you overall health.

Correct yes yes i know have ghost keep up with them and contact them and coach them as well if they had questions regarding diabetes.

A great product that can are identified out more about coach maurice by checking out the website rights to health and wellness.com that spreads to help and wellness.com coach maurice like you so much.

We thank you for joining us as well.

We'll see about your tomorrow morning starting at 10 let subjects