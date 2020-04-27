Douglas County Courthouse reopens to public

Is now 12 cases and zero deaths.

Down in douglas county.

The courthouse will be open for public access starting today.

And all county departments will return to work for normal business hours.

Kezi 9 news reporter jacob roberts joins us live from the lane county courthouse..jacob, this is similar to what the lane county has been doing since the beginning of the month.

Lane county continued providing in-person services with strict social distancing in place on april first.

Now, douglas counting will be doing the same.

All county departments will resume normal hours... except the fairgrounds, the douglas county museum and the umpqua lighthouse museum -- which will stay closed.

Commissioners are still urging members of the public to stay home..

Unless it's absolutely necessary to go to the courthouse.

Some of the changes you'll see starting today (monday) are more spacing between work stations.

All unnecessary meetings have been cancelled.

They've also staggered work and break schedules.

They've put in "plexi-glass sneeze guards" in departments that work with the public.

Plus, they'll have hand sanitizer stations set up at the entrance... and in departments, as well as masks available for the public.

They're also cleaning surfaces like door knobs, hand rails and counters, daily.

Commissioners are asking you email or call... if you have questions... or to set up an appointment first.

Live in eugene, jr, kezi 9 news.

