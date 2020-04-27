U.S. Supreme Court sidesteps major gun rights ruling

The.

U.S Supreme Court on Monday sidestepped a major gun rights ruling.

The high court dismissed a challenge to New York City restrictions that limited handgun owners’ ability to transport their firearms outside of the home.

For now, the Supreme Court - currently with a conservative majority - avoided entering into the long running battle over the 2nd Amendment, but that won’t last long… There are other cases looming in Massachusetts, Illinois, Maryland, and New Jersey that all have to do with widening gun rights and carrying firearms outside the home.

The dispute in the New York case was rendered moot by the Supreme Court because the measure that was challenged by individual gun owners and the state's National Rifle Association affiliate was rolled back by the city last July.

With that being the case, Conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh did say in a concurring opinion that the court "should address that issue soon." President Donald Trump's administration had supported the NRA and gun owners in the New York case.