Coronavirus update April 27 Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:10s - Published now Coronavirus update April 27 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Coronavirus update April 27 TO WORK YET.I THINK WE NEED A FEW MOREDEGREES.WITH THAT, ED HAS BEEN AT WORKALL MORNING, STANDING BY WITHOUR LATEST NEWS HEADLINES.GOOD MORNING.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Sacramento NewsChan Sacramento News Gov. Newsom to hold coronavirus briefing https://t.co/OKWxULdUG2 https://t.co/mVt749PPN0 31 seconds ago Jodie RT @wsyx6: @OHdeptofhealth @GovMikeDeWine .@GovMikeDeWine says this is just the beginning. https://t.co/c91avnHxa8 https://t.co/dT28cDXsTx 42 seconds ago pa🐨 RT @wsyx6: @OHdeptofhealth @GovMikeDeWine .@GovMikeDeWine: Ohio's stay-at-home order will still be in effect albeit modified. No gatherings… 1 minute ago jamshid heydarinia RT @DowlatNowrouzi: the #coronavirus has taken the lives of more than 35,800 in 298 cities across #Iran as of April 26. This is a reminder… 2 minutes ago Nitesh Ojha Now there are more than 3 million confirmed cases of #coronavirus over the globe & we have already lost more than 2… https://t.co/UUSmxn2DDr 2 minutes ago Mr. RT @NewsHour: WATCH LIVE: Virginia governor gives coronavirus update -- April 27, 2020 https://t.co/rELaZDQWA4 2 minutes ago Mrs. Miller RT @fox28columbus: @OHdeptofhealth @GovMikeDeWine .@GovMikeDeWine says this is just the beginning. https://t.co/O3IfzKEnXo https://t.co/hdl… 2 minutes ago Mr. RT @NewsHour: WATCH LIVE: Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan gives coronavirus update -- April 27, 2020 https://t.co/133ooZskF5 2 minutes ago