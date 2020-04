Watford's Duxbury urges PL 'not to rush return' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:48s - Published now Watford's Duxbury urges PL 'not to rush return' Watford Chairman Scott Duxbury believes the Premier League should not be 'rushing to return' as the NHS battles the coronavirus pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Marc Galletly RT @Ant_Watford: Good to read these comments from Duxbury. I also can't wait for football to resume and still want this season to be comple… 1 minute ago Andy Waghorn RT @Observer_Owl: Duxbury urges Premier League not to rush back with NHS still under strain https://t.co/cgbKpm5wUr #WatfordFC 21 minutes ago Anthony Matthews Good to read these comments from Duxbury. I also can't wait for football to resume and still want this season to be… https://t.co/llYBrsPCPi 52 minutes ago Watford FC News Watford chairman Scott Duxbury urges Premier League not to rush back with NHS still fighting coronavirus… https://t.co/YfxzVsVA7c 1 hour ago UK Sports Fan Duxbury urges Premier League not to rush back - Watford Observer https://t.co/VIUxzfWF4q https://t.co/okcNiTXiD3 3 hours ago