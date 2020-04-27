Scarlett Johansson says she is 'constantly rejected' for film roles Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:15s - Published now Scarlett Johansson says she is 'constantly rejected' for film roles Scarlett Johansson has had an illustrious film career, starring in multiple blockbusters and earning two Oscar nominations.And yet, the actress says she’s still “rejected constantly”.Johansson told Parade magazine she has “made a career out of being second choice”.For instance, Johansson got the role of Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe...only after Emily Blunt turned it down due to a scheduling conflict.“The best call you can receive is after you are rejected for something and then you get it,” she told Parade.Johansson has faced her fair share of criticism over casting in the past.After being accused of “whitewashing” Japanese manga with her role in “Ghost in the Shell,”.she told As If that she thinks she “should be allowed to play any person, tree or animal”.Later, she said the interview was “taken out of context” and promised to “continue to support” casting diversity 0

