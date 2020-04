Gov. Phil Murphy Says It Will Be Some Time Before New Jersey Is On Road To Recovery Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:48s - Published now Cleve Bryan reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Gov. Phil Murphy Says It Will Be Some Time Before New Jersey Is On Road To Recovery STATE IS RUNNING OUT OF THEMACHINE TOY PAY FORUNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS.GOVERNOR PHIL MURPHY SAYSIT WILL BE SOMETIME BEFORE NEWJERSEY'S ON THE ROAD TORECOVERY.HE DID UNVEIL A PLAN TODAY FORREOPENING.CLEVE BRYAN'S IN WASHINGTONTOWNSHIP TO EXPLAIN HOW ITWILL WORK.CLEVE.REPORTER: EVERYBODY WANTSGOVERNOR PHIL MURPHY TO GIVEUS A TIME LINE BUT WOULD NOTPIN DOWN A DATE WHEN IS TIMETO REOPEN THE STATE.TODAY HE GAVE A PLAN HOW HEWANTS TO IT HAPPEN AND WHATMUST HAPPEN BETWEEN NOW ANDTHEN TO GET THERE.MONDAY AFTERNOON NEW JERSEYGOVERNOR PHIL MURPHY UNVEILEDA ROAD MARK TO RECOVERY.HE WANTS TO SEE SUSTAINREDUCTIONS OF NEW CASES OFCOVID-19.HE WANTS EXPANDED TESTING.THIRD STEP DEVELOPING ACONTACT TRACING PRACTICE.FOURTH THE STATE NEED TOIDENTIFY FREE PLACES FORCOVID-19 PATIENT TOSS ISOLATE.FIFTH ACTUAL REOPENING, WHICHTHE GOVERNOR SAYS WILL STARTWITH BUSINESSES AND ACTIVITIESTHAT ARE MOST ESSENTIAL ANDOFFER THE LOWEST RISK.FINALLY TO ASSURE RESILIENCYWE MUST FORTIFY THE HEALTHCARE SYSTEM.ROAD BACK IS DRIVEN BY DATE,SCIENCE, HEALTH PROGRESS ANDCOMMON SENSE.WE WILL USE REGULAR WRISTSTANDARDS THAT ARE EQUALLYSMART, AND THOUGHTFUL.AND EVERYTHING THAT WE DO WILLBE FILTERED THROUGH OUR NEWJERSEY VALUES.THIS ROAD MAP IS DESIGN WITHONE GOAL ONLY TO RESTORE THEHEALTH, STRENGTH, ANDWELL-BEING OF THE NEW JERSEYFOR THE LONG TERM.REPORTER: GOVERNOR MURPHYSAYS THAT STAYING AT HOMEORDER REMAIN IN PLACE FOR ANINDEFINITE AMOUNT OF TIME.WE HAVE SAID MAY 15TH IS DATEWHERE HE WILL REEXAMINE SCHOOLREOPENINGS.COMING UP LATER ON "EYEWITNESSNEWS" WE WILL DIG FURTHER INTOEACH MILE PEST ON HIS RED BACK





