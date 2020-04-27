Inside NYC's effort to map coronavirus genomes

Inside New York City’s Public Health Laboratory, scientists not only test for who has COVID-19, they have also begun analyzing the genetic material of the novel coronavirus to allow them to trace the origins of any future outbreaks.

The genome-sequencing effort could be key to blunting future infections, New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot told Reuters.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) DR. OXIRIS BARBOT, NEW YORK CITY HEALTH COMMISSIONER, SAYING: “We can use that fingerprint information to understand if those additional infections are due to infections that we're still here in the city or if they've been imported from someplace else.” The genome of the novel coronavirus consists of single, short strand of RNA, a distinctive sequence of genetic base molecules that the virus uses to hijack its host.

Once inside the host, the virus replicates itself, sometimes making tiny transcription errors and altering its genetic signature.

These mutations can be passed along in subsequent infections.

Tracing them can then create a sort of genetic family tree.

Scientists at NYU Grossman School of Medicine who have also studied the virus’s genome deduced that the variant of the virus dominating New York City, the heart of one the deadliest outbreaks, arrived via Europe.

Researchers said that looking at variants of the virus may also help shape a vaccine that offers the broadest possible protection against the disease.