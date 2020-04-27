Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kristin Cavallari Has Already Filed for Divorce

Kristin Cavallari Has Already Filed for Divorce

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Kristin Cavallari Has Already Filed for Divorce

Kristin Cavallari Has Already Filed for Divorce

Kristin Cavallari Has Already Filed for Divorce The 'Very Cavallari' star announced she and her husband, Jay, have separated after seven years of marriage and 10 years together.

Kristin Cavallari, via Instagram It's now been claimed the pair actually filed their divorce papers earlier this week.

A source revealed the news to 'Us Weekly' two days before Cavallari made the news public in an Instagram post.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

content_catcher

Content Catcher Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Already Filed for https://t.co/nWxRJvhVhu Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler hav… https://t.co/PAgIN0MqBC 16 hours ago

content_catcher

Content Catcher Kristin Cavallari has already filed for divorce https://t.co/IeRAX8jPmK April 26, 2020 Kristin Cavallari has alrea… https://t.co/3KsjNlkUTk 19 hours ago

SamDavidStudios

Sam David Management | Black World Studios ~ Celebrity breakups: Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have already filed for #Divorce https://t.co/kGG5TvavRi 20 hours ago

MoreMusicMoreMo

MoreMusicMoreMoney RT @TheBlastNews: Kristin Cavallari has already filed for divorce https://t.co/yGthxeaktS 22 hours ago

MSNSouthAfrica

MSN South Africa Kristin Cavallari has already filed for divorce https://t.co/Oy6kosqr42 23 hours ago

trendsNewsday

@trendsNewsday Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Already Filed for Divorce https://t.co/isaXUXjqWB https://t.co/ES5rNnMhi9 23 hours ago

salmabe71077836

salina boge Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Already Filed for Divorce https://t.co/hm9tqbCJTd https://t.co/2slcSiLPDA 23 hours ago

TheBlastNews

The Blast Kristin Cavallari has already filed for divorce https://t.co/yGthxeaktS 1 day ago