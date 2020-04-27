Global  

Mayo Clinic Plasma Program Aims To Find Treatment For Covid-19

Video Credit: KIMT
Patients who have recovered from Covid-19 are being asked to participate in a Mayo Clinic Program.

0
From covid-19 are being asked to participate in a mayo clinic program.

Klobuchar skype-vo-1 lowerthird2line coronavirus:mayo clinic plasma program aims to treat covid-19 rochester, mn kimt-new-three spoke with senator amy klobuchar's husband..

John bessler.

Today.

Bessler tested positive for coronavirus and has since recovered..

He was the 7th person to participate in the year-long mayo clinic study known as the "expanded access program for convalescent plasma."

The goal of the study is to determine if antibody-rich plasma can help fight the virus in patients with the active disease.

Klobuchar skype-sot-1 lowerthird2line coronavirus:john bessler plasma therapy program participant i had low oxygen levels.

I think at one point they'd gone down to 68%.

So, having gone through that, the only silver lining i can see is you're able to help people when you get out and the plasma is the perfect way to do that.

Bessler says the process takes about 45- minutes and is just like giving blood.

For more information on the program head to kimt- dot-com.

Stormteam 3 i'm joined now by kimt




