Mayo Clinic Plasma Program Aims To Find Treatment For Covid-19

From covid-19 are being asked to participate in a mayo clinic program.

Senator Amy Klobuchar's husband, John Bessler, spoke about the Mayo Clinic plasma program.

John bessler.

Today.

Bessler tested positive for coronavirus and has since recovered..

He was the 7th person to participate in the year-long mayo clinic study known as the "expanded access program for convalescent plasma."

The goal of the study is to determine if antibody-rich plasma can help fight the virus in patients with the active disease.

John Bessler, plasma therapy program participant, said: "I had low oxygen levels.

I think at one point they'd gone down to 68%.

So, having gone through that, the only silver lining i can see is you're able to help people when you get out and the plasma is the perfect way to do that.

Bessler says the process takes about 45- minutes and is just like giving blood.

