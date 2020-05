Daily White House briefings questioned Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:31s - Published on April 27, 2020 Daily White House briefings questioned There are rising questions about the usefulness of daily White House coronavirus briefings. President Trump blames the media for what he calls "hostile questions." 0

Daily White House briefings questioned BRIEFINGS.PRESIDENT TRUMP TWEETED THAT'WHITE HOUSE NEWS CONFERENCES'ARE 'NOT WORTH THE TIME ANDEFFORT'...AND BLAMED THE MEDIAFOR WHAT HE CALLS 'HOSTILEQUESTIONS'.THIS COMES AFTER HIS COMMENTABOUT DISINFECTANTS ANDINJECTIONS.SOME ARE WORRIED - THE LONGBRIEFINGS MAY DO MORE HARM THANGOOD.A NEW REPORT IN THE 'NEW YORKTIMES' SAYS - SENIOR G-O-POFFICIALS WORRY INACCURATE-EVEN DANGEROUS STATEMENTS MADEBY THE PRESIDENT AT THESEBRIEFINGS COULD COST THEMSEATS.BRITISH PRIME MINSITER...BORISJOHNSON...RETURNED TO WORK





Recent related news from verified sources Trump urged to scale back on virus briefings after contradictions by health experts President Trump did not appear in public over the weekend to address the coronavirus crisis, but he...

CBS News - Published 1 week ago







