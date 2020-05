More than one hundred years after the 1918 Spanish flu swept across the globe, sickening 500 million...



Recent related videos from verified sources Social Distancing Problems Forces Popular Miami Beach Park To Be Closed Again



CBS4's Ty Russell reports than 30 city parks are open with loosened restrictions. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:20 Published now Mass. filmmaker documents daughter's journey as nurse during coronavirus pandemic



The team at a Boston hospital saved her life when she was born, and now she is working to save lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. Credit: WCVB Duration: 02:24 Published 3 hours ago