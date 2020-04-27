7 Signs You Need a New Face Mask In the following instances, it's best to replace your disposable mask or wash your cloth mask.

1.

You touched your mask after touching a surface that might be contaminated 2.

You wore the mask while you had COVID-19 symptoms 3.

Your mask doesn't properly cover your mouth and nose 4.

You touched your mask after coughing or sneezing 5.

You recently took care of someone who was sick 6.

Your mask is ripped or torn 7.

Your mask is only made out of one layer of material The CDC states that masks should be made out of multiple layers in order to protect yourself and others.