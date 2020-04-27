Helping those in need, Jewish Volunteer Connection distributes more than 1,000 meals

THOSE IN NEED.

MANY PEOPLEworry ABOUT WHERE THEIR NEXTMEAL will COME FROM.

JEWISHVOLUNTEER CONNECTION ISPITCHING IN TO HELP.

WITH"BUNCHES OF LUNCHES." IT'S AVOLUNTEER PROJECT THEY DO YEARROUND.

━━C PARTNERED WITHKRIEGER SCHECHTER DAY SCHOOL,AND BETH EL SYNAGOGUE.

ANDBECAUSE THE NEED IS so GREATRIGHT NOW, THE EFFORT WASOPENED UP TO THE WHOLECOMMUNITY.

"So we had hopedthat we would collect about200 bagged meals today.Andwhen we cut off registrationyesterday, it was at 1,300.

Myguess would be that we willget about 1,500 mealstoday...and distribute them toabout 7 different no━profitorganizations all throughoutBaltimore City, to just makesure that people have foodtoday and have at least onemeal right now in what is avery difficult time for a lotof people." THE BAGGED LUNCHESWILL GO TO PLACES like MANHOUSE, BASILICA PLACE, ANDBALTIMORE RESCUE MISSION.JEWISH VOLUNTEER CONNECTION ISPART OF THE ASSOCIATED: JEW