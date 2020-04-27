148 Test Positive For Coronavirus On Japan-Docked Cruise Ship

Global  

148 crew members onboard the cruise ship Costa Atlantica have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Gizmodo, there were out of 632 total crew members, making roughly 1/4 infected.

The CDC said in March that it had detected traces of the virus onboard the Diamond Princess.

This fact put the ship in quarantine and revealed 712 confirmed cases and 13 deaths.

Unfortunately, the virus was still found alive 17 days after the last people left.

