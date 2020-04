West Valley joins COVID-19 plasma study Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 00:54s - Published now West Valley joins COVID-19 plasma study West Valley Medical Center is participating in a national study to determine if plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients may benefit those hospitalized with severe cases of the virus. 0

West Valley joins COVID-19 plasma study HAS BEEN PUT OUTFOR CORONAVIRUSSURVIVORS TODONATE THEIRPLASMA -- IN ORDERTO HELPRESEARCHERSDEVELOP WHATSOME FEEL COULDBE POTENTIALTREATMENT FORCOVID-19.OFFICIALSEMPHASIZE, THOUGH,THAT THE PLASMAMUST BECOLLECTED WITHINTHIRTY DAYS OF AFULL RECOVERY . INORDER TO BE VIABLEFOR USE IN THECLINICAL TRIALS.THE WEST VALLEYMEDICAL CENTER INCALDWELL IS ONE OFMORE THAN ONE-HUNDRED HOSPITALSACROSS THECOUNTRY WHO AREPARTICIPATING IN THESTUDY."THEY WOULDADMINISTER IT TOPATIENTS WHO ARESEVERELY ILL FROMCOVID-19 TO SEEWHAT THE IMPACT OFHAVING THAT PLASMATHAT HAS THECOVID-19 ANTIBODIESIN IT ALREADY, TOSEE IF THAT HAS APOSITIVE IMPACT ONPATIENTS THAT ARESEVERELY ILL."RIGHT NOW, THERE'SNO KNOWN CUREFOR THOSE WHOHAVE BEENDIAGNOSED WITHTHE CORONAVIRUS.IF YOU'VERECOVERED ANDWOULD LIKE TO HELPTHE STUDY, YOU CANDONATE YOURPLASMA THROUGHYOUR LOCAL REDCROSS.





