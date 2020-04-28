Jackson Care Connect offers mental health resources in the time of COVID-19

Watching out for yourubin, and r with chief meteorologist matt hoffman."

The coronavirus pandemic is causing stress and anxiety in a lot of people.

Many will need mental health resources, but may not know where to find them.

Jennifer lynn is the ceo of jackson care connect.

So jennifer, thank you so much for joining me.

What is jackson care connect doing to make sure people can access care.

Hi, thank you for asking.

We have heard of the mental health and substance use challenges that people are facing while under social florentine as the fourth wave of this pandemic.

And so we're putting a lot of effort to ensure that our members have access to service.

We're working with all of our service providers, both mental health and substance use providers to ensure that they can do.

Uh, telephone visits and video visits.

Then many of our members like really taken a few of them, can still see people in person as well if there is something to keep happening.

You're right, jennifer, what kind of mental health resources are available for people.

Oh, that's a great question.

Well, first of all, if anyone is in an acute crisis, there is a crisis hotline for the county and you find that on the county website, and that is important to use if you are appealing, something critical or a crisis in your own life.

If it's something more ongoing though, or acute or acute.

During this time, we do have quite a few mental health providers.

Our two largest ones are columbia care services or adult.

And hieros for children.

We also work with option for adult and jackson county prego, and then have many individual therapists that are available.

You can find a long list of those on our website, which is jackson, or people may be hesitant to seek any kind of medical care right now.

So what's being done to alleviate some of those fears.

That's great.

And we are seeing people stay away from the hospitals right now, which is a wonderful health.

So thank you for that.

What we encourage people to do is if you have any problems, the first call, either your primary care provider or the hey girl health care provider, by calling first, they can assess whether or not it is necessary for you to come into the office, uh, in which case they can set up a safe time and wait for you to do that.

If you don't need to be seen in person and most prefer not to right now, that's all fake.

Then they'll set up a telephone visit for you.

I myself could use this.

We had a phone to that with a pediatrician and i was able to visit with the pediatrician in my room and it was wonderful and simple and we're hearing from many of our mental health and substance use providers that people are actually enjoying the ease and the privacy of doing these phone visits.

Jennifer lynn, the ceo of jackson care connect.

Thank you so much for joining me.

I appreciate it.

Thank you so much for checking in and i encourage everyone to continue to stay home and stay safe and take care of yourselves.

Thank