Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus disease 2019 > Low-tech changes 'can reduce airborne Covid-19 spread in emergency hospitals'

Low-tech changes 'can reduce airborne Covid-19 spread in emergency hospitals'

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Low-tech changes 'can reduce airborne Covid-19 spread in emergency hospitals'

Low-tech changes 'can reduce airborne Covid-19 spread in emergency hospitals'

Simple modifications can reduce the airborne spread of coronavirus in emergency Covid-19 hospitals, researchers say.

They suggest low-cost ventilation designs and configuration of wards can reduce the dispersal of airborne virus in emergency hospitals converted from large open spaces.

The University of Cambridge scientists say large air-conditioned halls tend to have top-down air-conditioning, which creates turbulent flows that can mix and spread droplets containing the virus very widely.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BetterInsides

Better RT @itsnotheory: Who would make/design these hospitals where everyone is in a open plan room?, makes no sense at all. #NightingaleHospita… 2 hours ago

itsnotheory

It's No Theory! 👀 Who would make/design these hospitals where everyone is in a open plan room?, makes no sense at all.… https://t.co/7S626Ojn8v 5 hours ago

BentBladi0

Šçòtłäñdīŷå Air con in Nightingale-style hospitals 'could help spread coronavirus' https://t.co/oChrP4gHdY via @MailOnline 6 hours ago

TheOnlyGuru

Binky RT @DailyMailUK: Nightingale-style emergency hospitals with large open-plan air-conditioned halls may spread coronavirus https://t.co/6IjrE… 6 hours ago

DailyMailUK

Daily Mail U.K. Nightingale-style emergency hospitals with large open-plan air-conditioned halls may spread coronavirus https://t.co/6IjrE2xJ2c 7 hours ago

lana_calvert

Lana RT @stjohnscam: Cambridge scientists say low-tech changes 'can reduce airborne Covid-19 spread in emergency hospitals' Prof Andrew Woods,… 7 hours ago

radionewshub

Radio News Hub low-tech changes can reduce the airborne spread of coronavirus in emergency Covid-19 hospitals… https://t.co/re28vIjrAU 8 hours ago

KaieteurGuides

Kaieteur Publishing RT @ProjectMToday: Low-Tech Changes ‘Can Reduce Airborne Covid-19 Spread In Emergency Hospitals’ https://t.co/Q310bNFvPk 10 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

These brands are all giving back during the global crisis [Video]

These brands are all giving back during the global crisis

With the world at a standstill due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 and the shuttering economy. people are looking to companies with a platform to put their best foot forward in helping out where they..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:07Published
Colorado hospitals in "a world of trouble" without social distancing, ER doctor says [Video]

Colorado hospitals in "a world of trouble" without social distancing, ER doctor says

The biggest hospital in the Denver metro area is days away from running out of personal protective equipment, as coronavirus cases have doubled there in recent days, the hospital&apos;s head..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:09Published