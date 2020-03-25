Low-tech changes 'can reduce airborne Covid-19 spread in emergency hospitals'
Simple modifications can reduce the airborne spread of coronavirus in emergency Covid-19 hospitals, researchers say.
They suggest low-cost ventilation designs and configuration of wards can reduce the dispersal of airborne virus in emergency hospitals converted from large open spaces.
The University of Cambridge scientists say large air-conditioned halls tend to have top-down air-conditioning, which creates turbulent flows that can mix and spread droplets containing the virus very widely.