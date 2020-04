#WeSeeYouKSHB: T-shirts benefit UMKC student relief fund Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 00:35s - Published 3 hours ago #WeSeeYouKSHB: T-shirts benefit UMKC student relief fund A University of Missouri-Kansas City student is selling T-shirts to raise money for the university's student relief fund. 0

