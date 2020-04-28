Smithville honors baseball seniors

Seminoles in northern mississippi high school baseball.

They won it all last year and have been to the final five years in a row.

The senior class this year has never had a high school season that didn't end in the state championship game.

Until this year.

One of the parents in smithville rallied the city to give the seniors a proper goodbye.

(michele) we're missing senior night, we're missing our baseball season, we're missing graduation, we're missing prom, and i thought we don't have to miss everything.

(track) michele wardlaw is an event coordinator for smithville high school.

Monday evening would have been smithville's last regular season baseball game.

(michele) i got in touch with the parents and said alright let's get out grieving overwith and start planning we can make some things happen.

(track) and senior night was on.

The players started at the baptist church, made their way down and had their own ceremony with friends, family and fans cheering them on.

For senior catcher jordan wardlow, it was a bittersweet ending to his high school career.

(jordan) it means a lot, living in smithville for your whole life knowing the whole community and basis we have, every home game is stacked, every away game we'd still have fans, so it means a whole lot.

(track) the event reminded senior dyllan moffett why smithvile was a special place to play.

(dyllan) playing for smithville is just.there's nothing like it, no other town has our tradition like that it makes everyone proud that our town puts something like this on for us.

