GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of April 27, 2020 Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 00:36s - Published now GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of April 27, 2020 For the first time in nearly a month, the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 has dipped below the 1,000 mark with 952 total hospital beds in use as of Monday, April 27. 0

