GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of April 21, 2020 Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 00:14s - Published 19 minutes ago GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of April 21, 2020 As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, more than 2,000 people had been admitted to the hospital due to COVID-19, but the leveling off of cases continued with only 1,074 hospitals beds in use - that's 22 fewer beds compared to what the state reported Monday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of April 21, 2020 PEOPLE ARE STILL WEARING MASKSTHERE.





You Might Like

Tweets about this CBSDFW RT @cbs11jack: #NEW #Texas DSHS reports on number of statewide Covid-19 cases, people who’ve had the virus & recovered, hospital beds & ven… 12 hours ago Jack Fink #NEW #Texas DSHS reports on number of statewide Covid-19 cases, people who’ve had the virus & recovered, hospital b… https://t.co/GBfG9NgOX6 12 hours ago LOrion RT @LOrion: HERE is Link to Today’s @ColumbiaSurgery Staff Letter by Dr Smith AND FIRST PARAGRAPHS https://t.co/bOCJiXCBh6 .. and TOTAL HOS… 14 hours ago LOrion HERE is Link to Today’s @ColumbiaSurgery Staff Letter by Dr Smith AND FIRST PARAGRAPHS https://t.co/bOCJiXCBh6 .. a… https://t.co/7fFdiav8EL 14 hours ago AlexanderJcoley Basically agree. This graph below is showing total COVID-19 deaths in USA hitting 60,308 by August. Apparently US h… https://t.co/CloTSN6O0n 15 hours ago Roxann Minerals ✍🏼 RT @marrubio: @OurWorldInData @MaxCRoser Dear people at @OurWorldInData and @maxCRoser can you do a graph with the correlation between hosp… 2 days ago Lolz @MarkMcGowanMP Got my response from this excellent live @guardian infographics page ; 34 in hospital, 6 in ICU. 6 o… https://t.co/xNX4pKjMgr 2 days ago Mark Oakley RT @CRoseveare: @StephenGulli I presume this does not include the hotel beds which are being used for convalescence. Would be useful to see… 3 days ago