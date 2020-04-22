Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of April 21, 2020

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of April 21, 2020

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 00:14s - Published
GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of April 21, 2020

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of April 21, 2020

As of 4 p.m.

Tuesday, more than 2,000 people had been admitted to the hospital due to COVID-19, but the leveling off of cases continued with only 1,074 hospitals beds in use - that's 22 fewer beds compared to what the state reported Monday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of April 21, 2020

PEOPLE ARE STILL WEARING MASKSTHERE.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

CBSDFW

CBSDFW RT @cbs11jack: #NEW #Texas DSHS reports on number of statewide Covid-19 cases, people who’ve had the virus & recovered, hospital beds & ven… 12 hours ago

cbs11jack

Jack Fink #NEW #Texas DSHS reports on number of statewide Covid-19 cases, people who’ve had the virus & recovered, hospital b… https://t.co/GBfG9NgOX6 12 hours ago

LOrion

LOrion RT @LOrion: HERE is Link to Today’s @ColumbiaSurgery Staff Letter by Dr Smith AND FIRST PARAGRAPHS https://t.co/bOCJiXCBh6 .. and TOTAL HOS… 14 hours ago

LOrion

LOrion HERE is Link to Today’s @ColumbiaSurgery Staff Letter by Dr Smith AND FIRST PARAGRAPHS https://t.co/bOCJiXCBh6 .. a… https://t.co/7fFdiav8EL 14 hours ago

roscocounts2012

AlexanderJcoley Basically agree. This graph below is showing total COVID-19 deaths in USA hitting 60,308 by August. Apparently US h… https://t.co/CloTSN6O0n 15 hours ago

Roxann_Minerals

Roxann Minerals ✍🏼 RT @marrubio: @OurWorldInData @MaxCRoser Dear people at @OurWorldInData and @maxCRoser can you do a graph with the correlation between hosp… 2 days ago

Lolz53945402

Lolz @MarkMcGowanMP Got my response from this excellent live @guardian infographics page ; 34 in hospital, 6 in ICU. 6 o… https://t.co/xNX4pKjMgr 2 days ago

MarkOakley20

Mark Oakley RT @CRoseveare: @StephenGulli I presume this does not include the hotel beds which are being used for convalescence. Would be useful to see… 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.