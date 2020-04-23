GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of April 22, 2020 Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 00:20s - Published now GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of April 22, 2020 As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, more than 2,100 people had been admitted to the hospital due to COVID-19, but the leveling off of cases continued with only 1,077 hospitals beds in use - that's 3 more beds compared to what the state reported Tuesday. 0

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of April 22, 2020
WEEK IN BOTH FACILITIES ARE EXPECTED TO OPEN ON MAY 15TH.
Shannon: TAKE A LOOK AT THIS GRAPH THAT SHOWS THE CURVE WE ARE TRYING TO FLATTEN BY STAYING AT HOME. IT SHOWS THE NUMBER OF HOSPITAL BEDS IN USE RIGHT NOW BY CORONAVIRUS AND THOSE UNDER INVESTIGATION FOR CORONAVIRUS. WE HAVE SEEN BED USE FLATTEN OUT THE PAST WEEK OR SO. KEEP DOING Y





