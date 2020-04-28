Global  

US Coronavirus Models Suggest Many More Deaths By August Than Previously Thought

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:35s - Published
The estimated number of coronavirus deaths fluctuate depending on prior data.

Current estimations in the US went up to a little less than 66,000 by August on Tuesday.

Experts say these numbers depend on social distancing being maintained till then.

States like Georgia recently announced lifts on their stay-at-home orders beginning this week.

The exact revised death estimate of the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States is 74,073.

