US Coronavirus Models Suggest Many More Deaths By August Than Previously Thought
The estimated number of coronavirus deaths fluctuate depending on prior data.
Current estimations in the US went up to a little less than 66,000 by August on Tuesday.
Experts say these numbers depend on social distancing being maintained till then.
States like Georgia recently announced lifts on their stay-at-home orders beginning this week.
The exact revised death estimate of the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States is 74,073.