White House Hot Mic Catches Joke, 'Everyone's Been Vaccinated'

WASHINGTON — A hot mic in the White House briefing room captured a conversation between Fox News reporter John Roberts and New York Times photographer Doug Mills saying that everyone around here has, 'been vaccinated.'

The video from last Monday's White House coronavirus task force briefing has sparked controversy and has since gone viral.

Mediaite, who was first to report on the video, stated that when White House briefings are streamed live, some outlets carry the feeds — with audio and video — long before the events start.

Roberts is heard saying, 'You can take off the mask, the case fatality rate is 0.1 to 0.3 according to USC.'

Mills then apparently jokes, 'Everyone's been vaccinated around here anyway.'

Roberts is also heard quoting statistics, saying, 'USC and LA County public health came out with a study that found that there are 7,000 cases in California but they really believe there are anywhere from 221,000 to 442,000 people who are infected.'

