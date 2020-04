Start preparing your dog now for when social distancing slows down Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:18s - Published now Start preparing your dog now for when social distancing slows down Despite being closed, Canine Academy in Clarence has kept busy due to the number of people buying dogs during COVID-19.

Start preparing your dog now for when social distancing slows down PANDEMIC.NEW FOR YOU THISMORNING--AS WE INCH CLOSETO THE POTENTIAL--OF THE STATEREOPENING SOMEBUSINESSES--MANY OF US ARELOOKING FORWARD--TO HEADING BACK TOTHE OFFICE.BUT HOW DOES THERETURN TO WORK--IMPACT OUR PETS?JEFF SLAWSONSHOWS US WHAT YOUNEED TO DO NOW--TO PREPARE YOURPUPS--FOR WHEN YOU GOBACK TO YOURWORKPLACE.DESPITE NOT BEINGFULLY OPERATIONAL --CANINE ACADEMY INCLARENCE IS STILLVERY BUSY.WE ARE DOINGFACETIME CLASSES.THAT'S BECAUSE -- ALOT OF PEOPLE AREADOPTING DOGS TOHELP WITH THELONELINESS OFSOCIAL DISTANCING.PEOPLE AREDEFINITELY RUNNINGINTO TRAINING SNAFU'SAND SOCIALIZATIONPROBLEMS BECAUSETHEY CANT GET THEDOGS OUT AND ABOUTAND THINGS LIKE THAT.GENERIC THINGS LIKEPOTTY AND CRATETRAINING CAN STILLBE DONE NORMALAS IF COVID-19 WASNTGOING ON.... BUTSOCIALIZATION --WHICH IS THE MOSTIMPORTANT FROMWEEKS 8 TO 24 FORPUPPIES -- WILL NEEDTO BE TAUGHTTHROUGHUNCONVENTIONALMEANS.TRY TO GIVE YOURPUPPY A CRASHCOURSE WITHEVERYTHING YOU CANHAVE AT HOME -- SOSET UP AMAZON BOXESAS AN OBSTICLECOURSE PUT AUMBRELLA IN YOURLIVING ROOM AND HAVETHE DOG EAT TREATSOFF IT SO THE DOG ISUSED TO EATING OFFAN UNEVEN SURFACE...WALKING ACROSS ATARP TAKE THEMAROUND YOUR YARDAND GET THEM TOWALK ON A WOOD PILOR STAIRS.THIS IS A WAY TO GETSOME SOCIALIZATIONIN -- WITHOUTACTUALLY HAVING THEPUP FACE TO FACEWITH ANOTHER DOGSOCIALIZING WITHOTHER DOGS MEANSTHE PUPPY HAS TOPLAY WITH OTHERDOGS AND THATS NOTTRUE.FOR NEW DOGS -- THEOWNER BEING HOME24/7 HAS BECOMETHEIR NORMAL LIFE --SO CANINE ACADEMSUGGESTSPREPARING THE DOGNOW FOR LIFEAFTER SOCIALDISTANCING.CRATING EARLY ANDOFTEN EVEN IF YOUDON'T NEED TOPUTTING THE PUPPY INA CRATE FOR NAPSDURING THE DAYTHIS HELPS TACCLIMATE THE DOGTO THE CRATE --ANOTHERSUGGESTION IS TOCRATE THE DOGAROUND THE TIMEYOU EVENTUALLYLEAVE FOR WORK SOTHEY GET USED TOTHE ROUTINE.GET THAT PUPPY USEDTO YOU LEAVING RIGHTSO EVEN IF YOU DONTHAVE TO GOANYWHERE PUT THEPUPPY IN A CRATE ANDDRIVE AROUND THEBLOCK A LITTLE BIT.STANDUP --THIS WILL HELP YOURDOG GET ACCLIMATEDTO THE WORKSCHDEULE WITHOUTSUFFERING MAJORSEPERATION ANXIETY-- CANINE ACADEMYADVISES STARTINGTHIS THE EARLIER THEBETTER SO THE DOGIS NOT SHOCKED BYTHE CHANGES. JS7EWN.







