Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Baz Luhrmann was just days away from shooting Elvis film when tom hanks fell ill with the

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Baz Luhrmann was just days away from shooting Elvis film when tom hanks fell ill with the

Baz Luhrmann was just days away from shooting Elvis film when tom hanks fell ill with the

Director Baz Luhrmann was just four days away from shooting the first scene for his new Elvis Presley biopic when Tom Hanks fell ill with the coronavirus and the set was shut down.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Day 60: India lowers doubling rate, Hindi film industry seeks ways to resume | Oneindia News [Video]

Day 60: India lowers doubling rate, Hindi film industry seeks ways to resume | Oneindia News

As India enters 60th day under lockdown, albeit a considerably relaxed one, over 6000 fresh cases registered in single day. India's doubling rate has lowered to 13.5 days, centre credits a timely..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:57Published
RAW: Skyline High Alum Tom Hanks Gives Stirring Message To Graduating Class Of 2020 [Video]

RAW: Skyline High Alum Tom Hanks Gives Stirring Message To Graduating Class Of 2020

Members of the graduating Class of 2020 at Skyline High School on Friday had a surprise message from a special guest speaker during its online commencement: Oscar-winning actor and famous Skyline alum..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:35Published