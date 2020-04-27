Global  

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Have Offered Blood for a COVID-19 Vaccine The Oscar-winning actor made the announcement on the NPR podcast “Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!” Tom Hanks, via NPR Tom Hanks, via NPR Hanks even has a name for the vaccine if he helps create one, the "Hank-ccine." Back in early March, the actor and Wilson revealed that they contracted coronavirus while in Australia.

Hanks was in the country filming Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic in which he plays the singer's manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

The two have since recovered after self-isolating and returned to the U.S. Talking with NPR, Hanks added they are now feeling “just fine” and “dandy.”

