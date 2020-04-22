Global  

Tom Hanks' blood will be used to develop coronavirus vaccine

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson's blood is to be used in research to help develop a vaccine for coronavirus because the "carry the antibodies" after they both overcame COVID-19.

