Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Donate Blood For Coronavirus Research After Overcoming Virus Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:24s - Published 3 weeks ago Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Donate Blood For Coronavirus Research After Overcoming Virus After battling and overcoming COVID-19, Tom Hanks has donated his blood to aid research towards a potential coronavirus treatment. 0

