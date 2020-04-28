Global  

Oneida County school districts to receive milk donations

Schools and jobs, placing greater need on food banks... dairy farmers of america and the american dairy association north east are teaming up to help oneida county families in need.

Tomorrow... the two companies have organized a milk donation of nearly 4,000 gallons to 16 school districts in oneida county.

This milk will be picked up by the school districts and delivered to families in the school community.

This is video submitted to us of how they've planning to deliver it here out of the warehouses and into those refridgerated trucks.

The 16 school districts in the county to receive free milk include everyone from utica, to remsen, holland patent, and even rome.

