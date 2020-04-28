CM Yogi instructs to sanitize each house of hotspot areas amid coronavirus outbreak: UP Home Secy

Global  

During a press conference held in Lucknow on April 28, Uttar Pradesh's Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish K Awasthi informed that each house of hotspot areas will be sanitized amid coronavirus outbreak.

He said, "Uttar Pradesh Chief Minsiter, Yogi Adityanath has instructed that each house of hotspot areas will be sanitized.

CM also instructed to send senior officers to Varanasi, Rampur and Hapur.

Women self-help groups are asked to give the task of making masks to empower them.

CM has instructed that arrangements for quarantine centers and shelter sites to be ensured in each district."

