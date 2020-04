Many reporting weird dreams amid pandemic Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:44s - Published 5 minutes ago Many reporting weird dreams amid pandemic If you've been having weird dreams lately - you're not alone. A researcher with Harvard Medical School is surveying people around the world - a lot of people say these strange dreams are turning into full nightmares. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Many reporting weird dreams amid pandemic A RESEARCHER WITH HARVARDMEDICAL SCHOOL IS SURVEYINGPEOPLE AROUND THE WORLD.DOCTOR DEIRDRE BARRETT SAYS...SOME DREAMS SHOW - LITERALFEARS OVER THE CORONAVIRUS--LIKE BEING OUT IN PUBLIC ANDSUDDENLY REALIZING YOU DON'THAVE A MASK.AND OTHERS HAVE SHOWN METAPHORSTO THE PANDEMIC."THE BIGGEST SINGLE CLUSTER ISBUG DREAMS.THERE ARE MASSES OF SQUIRMINGWORMS, GROUPS OF FLYINGINSECTS, AND COCKROACHESRUNNING AT THE DREAMER."THE DOCTOR SAYS - FORHEALTHCARE WORKERS ON THEFRONTLINES-- THOSE DREAMS HAVEBECOME FULL-ON NIGHTMARES.BARRETT SAYS - THE DREAMS LOOKSIMILAR TO WHAT YOU WOULD SEEIN A PERSON DEALING WITHP-T-S-D.A FAMILY IN MICHIGAN HAS FOUNDA CLEVER WAY TO UPDATE A





