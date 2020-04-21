Global  

Video Credit: TODAY'S TMJ4 - Duration: 07:14s - Published
Make Your Own Mother’s Day Brunch

Even though restaurants are closed and we’re practicing social distancing, we can still pamper Mom with a Mother’s Day brunch.

Chef Kate Lulloff from Jones Dairy Farm shows us how to make a Sausage & Bacon Tater Tot Breakfast Pizza that anyone can bake themselves right at home.

Have the kids join in on the fun too and make your mom’s day the most special one yet!

To make Chef Lullof's Sausage & Bacon Tater Tot Breakfast Pizza you'll need: 1 30 oz) bag of frozen tater tot crowns 1 (12 oz) Jones Dairy Farm All Natural Pork Sausage Roll, cooked and drained 1 (8 oz) package of Jones Dairy Farm Dry Aged Bacon, cooked and crumbled 6 eggs 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese (or cheese of choice) 3 green onions, thinly sliced (use green and white parts of the onions) 1 tablespoon butter 1 teaspoon oil Salt and pepper, to taste Sour cream, for topping (optional) For the recipe and to find Jones products near you, visit JonesDairyFarm.com.

