Coronavirus testing expanded to all care home residents Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:22s - Published 24 minutes ago Coronavirus testing expanded to all care home residents Testing will be expanded to all care home residents and staff, regardless of whether they have Covid-19 symptoms, and all those aged 65 and over with symptoms and their households, Mr Hancock said.

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus tests to be rolled out to over 65s with symptoms Carers, care home residents and all those who have to leave their homes for essential work will have...

