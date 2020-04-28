Belfast pub delivers pint of Guinness to 79-year-old grandad in isolation

This is the moment a Belfast pub delivered Guinness to 79-year-old Eamon Regan's home during lockdown.

His granddaughter Emily told Newsflare: "He will be 80 this year!

He used to be a service engineer for Guinness over 20 years ago and loves going to the local pub to catch up with friends and drink his favourite drink.

"Coronavirus has unfortunately taken that enjoyable time away from him and many others around Belfast, so a local bar in Belfast decided to do something about it, resulting in the Guinness delivery van!

"Me and my cousin saw the advertisement for this service on Facebook and decided we had to book it as a surprise for Grandad.

You can tell he hasn’t got a clue what’s going on, then when he realises you couldn’t get the smile off his face!

"I am so incredibly lucky to live next door to my grandparents so no unnecessary travel was needed on our behalf to make this night special for him.

He still speaks about it every day over the garden fence!" According to local media, police have now stopped delivery drivers of the Hatfield House but the pub says their service is keeping people in employment.

The heartwarming TikTok was recorded on April 15.