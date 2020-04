Yes, Dr. Anthony Fauci has seen Brad Pitt’s portrayal of him from last weekend’s “Saturday...



Tweets about this Н∽☀ꍻ RT @THR: Dr. Anthony Fauci got a kick out of #BradPitt playing him on @nbcsnl over the weekend, but he was even more impressed by the actor… 17 minutes ago Carl Grubmiller Anthony Fauci Tells What Most Impressed Him About Brad Pitt's 'SNL' Impersonation #SmartNews https://t.co/FXFJv2EoYZ 1 hour ago fj RT @gecko39: Anthony Fauci Tells What Most Impressed Him About Brad Pitt's 'SNL' Impersonation Ron Dicker 28APR20 https://t.co/x0UJJpIaXe… 2 hours ago DenScott Anthony Fauci loves Brad Pitts SNL dug at ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ Tells What Most Impressed Him About Brad Pitt's 'SNL'… https://t.co/ME5VqcEnb7 2 hours ago @itsme! RT @cingal50: Anthony Fauci Tells What Most Impressed Him About Brad Pitt's 'SNL' Impersonation #SmartNews https://t.co/KaZzvQuV3G 4 hours ago Linda Malin Anthony Fauci Tells What Most Impressed Him About Brad Pitt's 'SNL' Impersonation #SmartNews https://t.co/KaZzvQuV3G 4 hours ago