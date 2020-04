WEB EXTRA: Berlin Zoo Reopens During Coronavirus Pandemic Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:42s - Published 14 hours ago WEB EXTRA: Berlin Zoo Reopens During Coronavirus Pandemic Visitors were welcomed back to the Berlin Zoo in Germany on Tuesday. The zoo closed to guests March 17 because of coronavirus-related restrictions. Zoo officials say visitors must follow social distancing guidelines, and can only enter with other members of the same household. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Eye On The Day 4/29



Here are a few of the stories we are keeping an eye on: Dr. Fauci cautions against reopening the U.S. too quickly, dozens of seniors die of coronavirus at a Massachusetts nursing home, and a British.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:21 Published 4 minutes ago WEB EXTRA: Thunderbirds and Blue Angels Fly Over New York City



The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels did a flyover in New York City on Tuesday to thank first responders and other essential workers on the front lines of the COVID-19.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:53 Published 14 hours ago