Franklin Lab Approved For Rapid Covid-19 Antibody Test Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:56s - Published 8 hours ago Franklin Lab Approved For Rapid Covid-19 Antibody Test MRN Diagnostics in Franklin is teaming up with Chembio for a rapid antibody test that just got emergency approval from the federal government. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports. 0

