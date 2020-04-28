Assisted Living, Senior Centers, and the Coronavirus - Pt. 2

Nadges w.

Back.

Every night at 6:00 we are taking you deeper into the impact of the coronavirus.

And tonight we are joined by ann anderson.

She is the executive director of casa of madison county.

Ann, how can people get involved?>> ms. anderson: there 's a number of ways people can get involved.

And i think one for us with casa, i think of, you know, working out in our garden, plant that right now.

We have volunteers doing deliveries.

Calling the office, saying that you want to be a friendly visitor.

And then other community partners out there, we have big brothers and big sisters.

They have children that can be called and read to, that they would like to have people calling the children and checking on them.

But the best resource to go to right now is to contact the volunteer center of madison county.

They're online, and they'll help you.

>> najahe sherman: ann, thank you so much for your insight and your time tonight.

