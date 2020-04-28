Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Assisted Living, Senior Centers, and the Coronavirus - Pt. 2

Assisted Living, Senior Centers, and the Coronavirus - Pt. 2

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
Assisted Living, Senior Centers, and the Coronavirus - Pt. 2

Assisted Living, Senior Centers, and the Coronavirus - Pt. 2

Najahe Sherman has an extended conversation with Ann Anderson, the Executive Director of Casa of Madison County, on how to get involved when it comes to battling coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Assisted Living, Senior Centers, and the Coronavirus - Pt. 2

Nadges w.

Back.

Every night at 6:00 we are taking you deeper into the impact of the coronavirus.

And tonight we are joined by ann anderson.

She is the executive director of casa of madison county.

Ann, how can people get involved?>> ms. anderson: there 's a number of ways people can get involved.

And i think one for us with casa, i think of, you know, working out in our garden, plant that right now.

We have volunteers doing deliveries.

Calling the office, saying that you want to be a friendly visitor.

And then other community partners out there, we have big brothers and big sisters.

They have children that can be called and read to, that they would like to have people calling the children and checking on them.

But the best resource to go to right now is to contact the volunteer center of madison county.

They're online, and they'll help you.

>> najahe sherman: ann, thank you so much for your insight and your time tonight.

For 24/7 coverage you can count on for local news, breaking news and severe weather go to waaytv.com.

Have




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Assisted Living, Senior Centers, and the Coronavirus - Pt. 1 [Video]

Assisted Living, Senior Centers, and the Coronavirus - Pt. 1

Najahe Sherman has an extended conversation with Ann Anderson, the Executive Director of Casa of Madison County. Topics include how volunteers with assisted living programs are continuing to help, and..

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished
Florida health leaders release which nursing homes have most COVID-19 cases [Video]

Florida health leaders release which nursing homes have most COVID-19 cases

At least a dozen cases in 30 long-term care centers

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:24Published