Your loved one is in a nursing home with COVID 19 cases, what should you do?

DAYS AFTER THE STATE REVEALED MORE THAN 300 NURSING HOMES AND ASSISTED LIVING FACILITIES IN FLORIDA HAVE AT LEAST ONE CASE OF COVID-19 INSIDE... (janice) 1:52- i think this is ripping the dignity and respect of our long term residents.

ANXIOUS FAMILY MEMBERS ARE EAGER TO TAKE ACTION. (janice) 3:57- we have to test, retest, isolate (BARBARA) 6:18- it's just a battle back and forth of what to do.

BARBARA NAMIAS RECENTLY FOUND OUT THE PINELLAS COUNTY ASSISTED LIVING FACILITY HER MOM HAS BEEN STAYING IN FOR THE PAST FEW MONTHS HAS MORE THAN 55 POSITIVE COVID-19 CASES...WITH AT LEAST 3 OF ITS RESIDENTS DYING FROM THE VIRUS... SHE WANTS MOM TESTED AND OUT. 5:06- we've shed a lot of tears, a lot of worries.

5:06- we’ve shed a lotof tears, a lot of worries.

It’sjust very very stressful.

WHICH IS WHY EXPERTS ADVISE FAMILY MEMBERS WITH LOVED ONES IN LONG TERM CARE CENTERS...BUT WHO HAVE BEEN SHUT OUT BY CENTER LOCKDOWNS...STAY CLOSE...BY STAYING INFORMED AND ASKING FACILITY STAFF QUESTIONS...LOTS OF THEM.

Attorney- sean 3:48- what is the quarantine policy? what are they doing when they find out somebody is infected with covid.

How are they makingsure it doesn’t spread, how arethey reducing the infection rison the front end?

SEAN DOMNICK IS A PALM BEACH GARDENS ATTORNEY WHO SPECIALIZES IN NURSING HOME ABUSE AND NEGLECT.

Attorney-sean 10:27- when people know they're not being watched is when things happen, WHICH━ FOR RELATIVES MEAN━ DOCUMENTING CONVERSATIONS WITH STAFF━ THEIR OWN FAMILY MEMBERS.

DOMNICK SAYS EVEN VIDEORECORDING FACETIMES AND ZOOM MOMENTS...ARE OPPORTUNITY TO KEEP LOVED ONES CLOSE...AND LONG TERM CARE CENTERS ACCOUNTABLE.

IT REMAINS UNCLEAR WHICH NURSING HOMES IN THE STATE HAVE THE MOST CASES...AND IF RESIDENTS OR STAFF HAVE BEEN INFECTED... BUT ITS WIDELY BELIEVED THE MORE THAN CASES REPORTED INSIDE THESE LONG TERM CARE CENTERS..IS LARGELY AN UNDERCOUNT.

Attorney-sean 1:39- the amount of testing that's been going on is woefully inadequate.

ALL THE MORE REASON...HE SAYS TO BE YOUR LOVED ONES GREATEST ADVOCATE...EVEN WHEN THE ANSWERS...REMAIN UNCLEAR. (barbara) 5:47- everyday it's another nightmare another nightmare that doesn't seem to go away and i don't think it will go away until we get mom tested