Manchild The Schea Cotton Story movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Manchild, is a documentary film that chronicles the circuitous life of legendary Los Angeles hoops megastar Schea Cotton.

In this film Director Eric Herbert takes an in depth look at the epic rise and struggles of the most celebrated high school athlete of our time.

The documentary is expressed through Schea’s intimate accounts and those that knew him best on and off the court.

The documentary features ESPN’s Scoop Jackson, NBA Finals MVP Paul Pierce, NBA All Star Baron Davis, NBA Champion Ron Artest, NBA Defensive Player of the Year Tyson Chandler, Former NBA standout and current USC Assistant Coach Jason Hart, NBA Champion Stephen Jackson, All NBA Forward Elton Brand, and NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss.