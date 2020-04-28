Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Manchild The Schea Cotton Story movie

Manchild The Schea Cotton Story movie

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:41s - Published
Manchild The Schea Cotton Story movie

Manchild The Schea Cotton Story movie

Manchild The Schea Cotton Story movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Manchild, is a documentary film that chronicles the circuitous life of legendary Los Angeles hoops megastar Schea Cotton.

In this film Director Eric Herbert takes an in depth look at the epic rise and struggles of the most celebrated high school athlete of our time.

The documentary is expressed through Schea’s intimate accounts and those that knew him best on and off the court.

The documentary features ESPN’s Scoop Jackson, NBA Finals MVP Paul Pierce, NBA All Star Baron Davis, NBA Champion Ron Artest, NBA Defensive Player of the Year Tyson Chandler, Former NBA standout and current USC Assistant Coach Jason Hart, NBA Champion Stephen Jackson, All NBA Forward Elton Brand, and NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

1091media

1091 Manchild: The Schea Cotton Story (2020) | Official Trailer HD https://t.co/uFKWidfwuK 2 hours ago

StyleUpNow2017

Styleupnow Trailer for Basketball Legend 'Manchild: The Schea Cotton Story' Doc - https://t.co/asXuvJjNEk - https://t.co/djF7pjShZQ 7 hours ago

marylui27

Mary Lui Trailer for Basketball Legend 'Manchild: The Schea Cotton Story' Doc - https://t.co/Ya3BBslod0 https://t.co/ZWNSzDKvPG 7 hours ago

informer_fox

Informer Fox Trailer for Basketball Legend 'Manchild: The Schea Cotton Story' Doc - https://t.co/xaqymYAQTn https://t.co/mx68LbD0ck 23 hours ago

FSnewsfeed

FirstShowing.net Trailer for Basketball Legend 'Manchild: The Schea Cotton Story' Doc https://t.co/9HvMzGp9qH #movies 1 day ago

firstshowing

Alex Billington Official Trailer for Basketball Legend 'Manchild: The Schea Cotton Story' Doc https://t.co/QDwJjYlVYB #docs… https://t.co/zOvohKptaI 1 day ago