In Other News: Loan default row; Pak firing at LoC; Irrfan Khan in hospital
|
Duration: 02:29s - Published
Pakistan violated the ceasefire yet again in areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.
Meanwhile, a political war raged over reported writing off of loans worth Rs 68,000 crore by the Reserve Bank of India.
The Union government also extended the deadline to submit bids for Air India.
Also, actor Irrfan Khan was hospitalised over a colon infection.
