The importance of sleep during coronavirus pandemic

TO "REBOUND"...SCRIPPS REPORTER STACY-ANNGOODEN HASMORE ON HOW YOU CAN SPECIFICALLYREBOUND FROMSTRESS AND POOR HEALTH BYMANAGING YOUR SLEEP...AS COVID-19 CONTINUES TO KEEPSTREETS AND THEECONOMY AT A STANDSTILL,NAVIGATING THROUGH A NEWNORMAL MAY ACTUALLY PREVENT YOUFROM GETTINGMUCH NEEDED SHUT EYE.CHILD AND ADULT PSYCHIATRIST,JUDITH JOSEPH SAYS SLEEP ISVITAL TO KEEPING OUR IMMUNESYSTEM IN CHECK ESPECIALLY WHILEIN QUARANTINE.

THERE ARE SIMPLETHINGS YOU CAN DO TOHELP REGULATE HOW MUCH REST YOUGET AT NIGHT.

IT BEGINS WITHVITAMIN D."I'M ENCOURAGING MY PATIENTS TOWAKE UP EARLIER TO GET NATURALLIGHT EVEN ON A CLOUDY OR RAINYDAYS.

YOU CAN STILL GETEXPOSURE TO SUNLIGHT JUST BYSTANDING BY AND OPENING AWINDOW OR HAVING YOUR BLINDSOPEN," DR. JOSEPH TELLSPIX11.SHE SAYS TAKING NAPS DURING THEDAY CAN DISRUPT YOUR SLEEP.

THENATURAL SUNLIGHT HELPS TO RESETTHE BODY'S INNERCLOCK THROUGH A HORMONE CALLEDMELATONIN.

THESUN'S RAYS SUPPRESSES THEMELATONIN DURING THE DAY,AND NATURALLY INCREASES AT NIGHTTIME TO HELP YOU SLEEP.DR. JOSEPH RECOMMENDS CHAMOMILETEA FOR A CALMINGEFFECT.

FOODS LIKE ALMONDS,WALNUTS, SALMON, ANDCHERRIES HELP BOOST CHEMICALS INYOUR BODY THATHELP YOU SLEEP.

ALSO, GETMOVING.DAILY PHYSICAL ACTIVITIES ANDGETTING FRESH AIR ARE CRUCIALFOR ELENA DUQUE AND HER FAMILY.SHE'S MOM TO SEVEN-YEAR-OLDEMALEE AND FOUR-YEAR-OLD LILY.HER DAUGHTER, EMALEE HAS ADHDAND OFTEN WAKES DURING THENIGHT.

THE LACK OF SLEEP HASAFFECTED THE ENTIREFAMILY.

NATURAL REMEDIES LIKELAVENDER AND EPSOM SALTDURING NIGHTTIME BATHS HELP EASEHER ANXIETY.

SHEALSO CREDITS YOGA, MEDITATIONAND OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES FORMANAGING HER FAMILY'S SLEEPROUTINE.

